JD Ralls and Tyler Ricks are promoted to NBA’s full-time referee staff

NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has promoted referees JD Ralls and Tyler Ricks to the league’s full-time staff for this season. Ralls has worked 28 NBA games in his career, including two this season. Ricks has worked 24 games in the NBA, one of those this season. The promotions of Ralls and Ricks means the NBA has 75 full-time officials this season, one more than last year. The only full-time referee from last season who did not return was Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, who announced her retirement last week because of ongoing knee issues.

