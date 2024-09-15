JC French, OJ Arnold and Jalen White each account for 2 TDs; Georgia Southern beats SC State 42-14

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — JC French, Jalen White and OJ Arnold accounted for two touchdowns apiece, Tracy Hill Jr. returned an interception 60 yards for a score and Georgia Southern beat South Carolina State 42-14. A 58-yard catch-and-run by Josh Dallas set up a 1-yard touchdown run by White gave Georgia Southern (2-1) the lead for good at 14-7 with 12:07 left in the first half. The Bulldogs went three-and-out on the ensuing drive and French threw a 14-yard TD pass to Arnold that made it a 14-point game 5 minutes later. Deondra Duehart scored on a 2-yard run for South Carolina State (1-1) in the first quarter and added TD from a yard out late in the third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.