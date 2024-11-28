Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen, John Collins both out against Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Forward Lauri Markkanen and forward/center John Collins did not play for the Utah Jazz against the Denver Nuggets. Markkanen (personal reasons) has missed four games this season. Collins (left knee contusion) is sidelined for the first time after appearing in Utah’s first 17 games. The Jazz called up Oscar Tshiebwe and Micah Potter from their G-League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars.

