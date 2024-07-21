Jazz waive Westbrook as expected to clear his departure, likely for the Nuggets

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have waived point guard Russell Westbrook. Saturday’s move creates the opportunity for him to potentially join the Denver Nuggets. Utah acquired Westbrook from the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Kris Dunn. The Jazz made the move with the anticipation they would buy out Westbrook’s contract so he could sign with the Nuggets. Utah got the right to swap second-round draft picks in 2030, the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica and cash.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.