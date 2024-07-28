Jazz Chisholm Jr. makes Yankees debut, one day after being acquired from Marlins in trade

BOSTON (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. made his New York Yankees debut Sunday night against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, one day after he was acquired from the Miami Marlins for three minor leaguers. Chisholm arrived at the ballpark about 90 minutes before the first pitch and was penciled into the lineup batting fifth and playing center field. Wearing uniform No. 13, he struck out his first time up. An All-Star second baseman in 2022, the 26-year-old Chisholm has played center field for most of the past two seasons. He batted .249 with 13 homers and 50 RBIs for Miami this year and is a .246 career hitter with 66 homers in five seasons.

