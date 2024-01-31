Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins go to salary arbitration hearing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Miami Marlins have gone to salary arbitration. The outfielder asked a three-person panel to be paid $2.9 million this year, and the team argued for $2,625,000. A decision by Margaret Brogan, Jeanne Vonhof and Scott Buchheit is expected Thursday, which is Chisholm’s 26th birthday. Chisholm hit .250 with 19 homers, 51 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 25 tries last year, when he was shifted to center field from second base and shortstop. He went 0 for 8 with four strikeout as the Marlins were swept by Philadelphia in their NL Wild Card Series.

