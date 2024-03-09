Jaz Shelley scores 30, leads Nebraska women past Maryland and into Big Ten title game

By The Associated Press
Nebraska center Alexis Markowski (40) walks down the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland in the semifinals of the Big Ten women's tournament Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored a season-high 30 points and added nine assists, leading Nebraska to a 78-68 victory over Maryland in a semifinal of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center. Fifth-seeded Nebraska advances to the championship game on Sunday and will play the winner of the later semifinal between Michigan and Iowa. Shelley’s sixth 3-pointer of the game gave the Cornhuskers a 65-59 lead near the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter. A jumper by Shelley stopped a rally by the Terrapins, giving Nebraska a 74-66 lead with 1:25 remaining. She scored 11 of Nebraska’s 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a 4-for-4 effort at the free throw line in the final minute.

