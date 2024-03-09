Jaz Shelley scores 30, leads Nebraska women past Maryland and into Big Ten title game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaz Shelley scored a season-high 30 points and added nine assists, leading Nebraska to a 78-68 victory over Maryland in a semifinal of the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Target Center. Fifth-seeded Nebraska advances to the championship game on Sunday and will play the winner of the later semifinal between Michigan and Iowa. Shelley’s sixth 3-pointer of the game gave the Cornhuskers a 65-59 lead near the eight-minute mark of the fourth quarter. A jumper by Shelley stopped a rally by the Terrapins, giving Nebraska a 74-66 lead with 1:25 remaining. She scored 11 of Nebraska’s 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a 4-for-4 effort at the free throw line in the final minute.

