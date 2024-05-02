Jayson Werth’s love of horse racing after baseball has led him to the Kentucky Derby

Jayson Werth won the World Series with Philadelphia and played 63 playoff games during his major league career with the Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Phillies and Nationals. Still nothing compares with the adrenaline rush of his new favorite sport, horse racing. Werth owns over a dozen thoroughbreds, including Dornoch, who will run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. The retired outfielder is quick to espouse his love of horse racing, which makes him more nervous than playing baseball ever did.

