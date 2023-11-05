Jayson Tatum scores 10,000th career point with Celtics

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum scored his 10,000th career point in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. The 25-year-old Tatum is the youngest player in franchise history to score 10,000 points. The previous record holder was Antoine Walker, who was 26.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.