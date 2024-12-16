Jayson Tatum has 28 points and 12 rebounds in the Celtics’ 112-98 victory over the Wizards

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics cruised to a 112-98 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Tatum had missed two of Boston’s previous four games with a knee issue. He helped the Celtics win their seventh straight over the Wizards and third in Washington this season.

Payton Pritchard added 15 points on five 3-pointers, and Derrick White also had 15 points.

Jordan Poole led Washington with 21 points, and Bilal Coulibaly added 19. The Wizards have lost three in a row and 16 of 17.

Takeaways

Celtics: Kristaps Porzingis scored 11 points in 11 minutes before he was forced out with right heel pain. The 29-year-old forward was making his seventh appearance of the season, all of those coming since Nov. 25.

Wizards: Justin Champagnie had 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Bub Carrington added 11 points and 10 rebound.

Key moment

Tatum hit three baskets during a 15-0 run that spanned across the first and second quarters, including a pull-up 3 with four seconds left in the first to stretch Boston’s lead to 11 points. White’s 3-pointer early in the second completed the run, making it 39-23.

Key stat

The Celtics had a 16-1 free-throw advantage in the first half and finished at 24-8.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Thursday night. Boston hosts Chicago, and Washington hosts Charlotte.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.