Jays hire former Astros GM Click as baseball strategy VP

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired former Astros general manager James Click to be their new vice president of baseball strategy. Click helped build the Houston teams that went to three straight AL Championship Series and back-to-back World Series, winning it all last year. But he clashed with owner Jim Crane, and the Astros announced six days after clinching the title that he would not be back. It’s believed to be the first time a World Series-winning GM did not return since 1947, when the Yankees’ Larry MacPhail was replaced by George Weiss. The Blue Jays said Click will work closely with GM Ross Atkins across both professional and amateur levels.

