Jays hire former Astros GM Click as baseball strategy VP

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays have hired former Astros general manager James Click to be their new vice president of baseball strategy. Click helped build the Houston teams that went to three straight AL Championship Series and back-to-back World Series, winning it all last year. But he clashed with owner Jim Crane, and the Astros announced six days after clinching the title that he would not be back. It’s believed to be the first time a World Series-winning GM did not return since 1947, when the Yankees’ Larry MacPhail was replaced by George Weiss. The Blue Jays said Click will work closely with GM Ross Atkins across both professional and amateur levels.
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman walks past a Canadian maple leaf during spring training baseball workouts in Dunedin, Fla., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
FILE - Then-Houston Astros general manager James Click, right, talks with bench coach Joe Espada during batting practice before Game 1 in baseball's World Series against the Atlanta Braves, Oct. 26, 2021, in Houston. Former Houston Astros general manager James Click was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, as vice president of baseball strategy. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
FILE - Then-Houston Astros general manager James Click, center, talks with the media during a baseball workout, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Houston. Former Houston Astros general manager James Click was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, as vice president of baseball strategy. (Kevin M. Cox/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File)
