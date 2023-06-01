Jays 1B Guerrero flips glove to first after ball gets stuck in webbing

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. used some quick thinking to get an out against the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday. When Guerrero fielded Christian Yelich’s leadoff grounder in the fifth, the ball got stuck in the webbing of his glove. Guerrero removed the glove and flipped it to pitcher Trevor Richards to get the out. Guerrero won the AL Gold Glove award for first basemen last season.

