Jaylynn Sherrod scores 18 to lead No. 5 Colorado past Arizona 75-74

By BRIAN J. PEDERSEN The Associated Press
Colorado's Jaylyn Sherrod (00) celebrates getting fouled by Arizona during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darryl Webb]

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Jaylynn Sherrod had scored 18 points, including the go-ahead three-point play with 1:50 left, to give No. 5 Colorado a 75-74 win at Arizona. The Wildcats had two chances to win it in the final seconds, but jumpers by Kailyn Gilbert and Breya Cunningham fell short. Sherrod was 5 of 10 from the field and 7 of 9 from the line, making 2 of 3 free throws in the last two minutes for Colorado’s last scoring. Quay Miller had 14 points and Aaronette Vonleh added 11, but the Buffaloes (12-1, 2-0 Pac-12) had 19 turnovers, leading to 23 points for Arizona (9-5, 1-1). Gilbert finished with 19 points and Jada Williams added 16 for Arizona, which shot 55.2% and outscored the bigger Buffaloes 48-42 in the paint.

