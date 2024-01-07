Jaylon Tyson scores 22, Cal beat UCLA 66-57, snaps 19-game Pac-12 losing streaks

By The Associated Press
California guard Jaylon Tyson, right, drives to the basket as UCLA forward Kenneth Nwuba defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylon Tyson scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, Fardaws Aimaq had his 10th double-double of the season and California beat UCLA 66-57 for its first Pac-12 Conference win in a calendar year. Cal hadn’t beaten a conference opponent since it beat Stanford 92-70 on Jan. 6, 2023. The Golden Bears had lost 19 straight  — including the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament — in league play and snapped a 16-game road skid. Aimaq finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Aimaq converted a three-point play to open the scoring and UCLA trailed the rest of the way. Sebastian Mack scored 20 points for UCLA, which has lost three in a row and had its 11-game win streak against the Bears snapped.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.