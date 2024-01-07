Jaylon Tyson scores 22, Cal beat UCLA 66-57, snaps 19-game Pac-12 losing streaks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylon Tyson scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half, Fardaws Aimaq had his 10th double-double of the season and California beat UCLA 66-57 for its first Pac-12 Conference win in a calendar year. Cal hadn’t beaten a conference opponent since it beat Stanford 92-70 on Jan. 6, 2023. The Golden Bears had lost 19 straight — including the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament — in league play and snapped a 16-game road skid. Aimaq finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Aimaq converted a three-point play to open the scoring and UCLA trailed the rest of the way. Sebastian Mack scored 20 points for UCLA, which has lost three in a row and had its 11-game win streak against the Bears snapped.

