Jaylon Tolbert throws 4 TD passes, Howard beats D-II’s Morehouse College 35-21

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jaylon Tolbert threw a touchdown pass to four different receivers and Howard breezed to a 35-21 victory over Division-II Morehouse College. Howard (2-1) scored twice in the first quarter — Kasey Hawthorne’s 3-yard touchdown run and Tolbert’s 12-yard scoring toss to Se’Quan Osborne — for a 14-0 lead. Morehouse cut its deficit in half with Miles Scott’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Ajani Williams midway through the second quarter. Tolbert answered with a 33-yard scoring strike to Ke’Untae Mosley with 4:12 remaining and the Bison took a 21-7 lead into halftime. Tolbert had touchdown passes to Richie Ilarraza and Isiah Williams in the second half.

