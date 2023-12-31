Jaylin Williams scores 21, Auburn beats Chattanooga 101-66, wins 5th straight

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams had 21 points on perfect shooting, Johni Broome scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half and Auburn never trailed in its 101-66 win over Chattanooga. The Tigers, who were just outside the Top 25 in the latest poll, have won five games in a row — by an average margin of 28.8 points per game — and 10 of their last 11. Broome scored eight points in a 12-0 run to open the game before Chaney Johnson, Chad Baker-Mazara and K.D. Johnson each hit a 3-pointer as the Tigers scored 11 straight to make it 25-8 with 11:51 left in the first half and Chattanooga trailed by double figures the rest of the way. Honor Huff scored 15 points, including four 3-pointers, for Chattanooga.

