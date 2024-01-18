Jaylin Sellers scores 24 points, UCF pulls away late to beat Texas 77-71

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Jaylin Sellers had 24 points, Shemarri Allen scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half and UCF rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat Texas 77-71. UCF trailed 59-46 with 11:59 remaining before holding Texas to four made shots — all from 3-point range — the rest of the way. The Knights finished the game on a 24-9 run. Ithiel Horton scored 20 points to lead Texas (12-5, 1-3), which has lost three of its last four games.

