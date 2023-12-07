Jaylen Wells has 18 and 10 rebounds to help Washington St. beat UC Riverside 86-49

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jaylen Wells scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, Isaac Jones scored 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and Washington State never trailed as the Cougars beat UC Riverside 86-49. Washington State has won six in a row since a 76-64 loss to Mississippi State at the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off on Nov. 18. Jones hit two free throws to open the scoring, Wells hit a 3-pointer to make it 11-2 about 5 minutes in and eight different Cougars scored during a 23-0 run that made it 34-6 when Isaiah Watts made a 3 with 6:48 left in the first half. Nate Pickens made 1 of 2 free throws 19 seconds to end UC Riverside’s scoring drought of nearly-8 minutes. Isaiah Moses led the Highlanders with 17 points.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.