Jaylen Smith rallies North Florida to 74-71 victory over South Carolina in season opener

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jaylen Smith scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and North Florida rallied for a 74-71 victory over South Carolina in a season opener. North Florida trailed 36-31 at halftime and by five at 64-59 with 4:07 left to play after a layup by South Carolina’s Jacobi Wright. But Smith made two free throws, Kamrin Oriol and Jasai Miles hit 3-pointers, and Smith followed with a layup to cap a 10-2 run and put the Ospreys up 69-66 with 42 seconds to go. Nate Lliteras hit both ends of a 1-and-1 and Smith added a three-point play with 9 seconds remaining to help North Florida hold on for the victory.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.