Jaylen Murray scores 21 points, grabs 11 rebounds to help Ole Miss hold off Mississippi State 86-82

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Mississippi held off Mississippi State 86-82 to end a three-game losing streak in the series. Dashawn Davis’ layup pulled Mississippi State to 84-82 with 40 seconds remaining. Murray missed a 3 on the ensuing possession with 16 seconds to go, but the Bulldogs’ Cameron Matthews missed a pair of free throws with four seconds left. TJ Caldwell then made two free from the line to seal it for Ole Miss. Matthew Murrell added 20 points for Ole Miss (18-3, 5-3 SEC). Josh Hubbard scored 21 points for Mississippi State (14-7, 3-5).

