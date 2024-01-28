Jaylen Murray scores 16 points, hits clutch 3 as Ole Miss pulls away late to beat Texas A&M 71-68

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Jaylen Murray scored 16 points, Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 and Mississippi rallied late to beat Texas A&M 71-68. Brandon Murray scored five straight points and Jaylen Murray hit a deep 3-pointer from the top of the arc during a 14-3 run that gave Ole Miss a 67-63 lead with 14 seconds remaining. Wade Taylor IV answered with a 3-pointer to pull Texas A&M to 67-66 with 9.5 seconds left. Matthew Murrell hit a pair free throws for Ole Miss before Tyrece Radford missed a potential-tying 3-pointer to end it. Taylor scored 30 points for Texas A&M (12-8, 3-4).

