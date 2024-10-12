Jaylen King, AJ Johnson rally East Tennessee State to 31-28 victory over Samford

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen King threw three touchdown passes, including a 75-yarder to AJ Johnson that ignited a 17-point run, and East Tennessee State rallied to beat Samford 31-28. Ray Coney sacked Samford quarterback Quincy Crittendon for an 11-yard loss to the Bulldogs’ 11-yard line on a third-down play with less than four minutes remaining. Xavier Gaillardetz returned the punt 34 yards, but a personal foul moved the ball back to the Samford 33. King connected with Johnson for a 34-yard gain after a holding penalty and the Buccaneers had first-and-goal at the 6. A pass interference penalty on second down gave ETSU a first-and-goal at the 2. Gino English scored from a yard out two plays later to give the Bucs their first lead.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.