Jayhawks hope to have Bill Self back for NCAA title defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas hopes to have Hall of Fame basketball coach Bill Self, who missed the entire Big 12 Tournament after a medical procedure earlier week, back on the sideline when it begins its NCAA Tournament title defense next week. Norm Roberts, who led the third-ranked Jayhawks to the championship game Saturday night, said that Self talked to his team before its 76-56 loss to seventh-ranked Texas and anticipates joining them for Selection Sunday. It remains unclear what caused the 60-year-old Self to visit the emergency room Wednesday night, nor what kind of procedure took place. But doctors at the University of Kansas Health System expect him to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.