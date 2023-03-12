Jayhawks hope to have Bill Self back for NCAA title defense

By DAVE SKRETTA The Associated Press
A fan holds up a get well sign for Kansas head coach Bill Self during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in the second round of the Big 12 Conference tournament Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Self was not at the game after being hospitalized. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Riedel]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas hopes to have Hall of Fame basketball coach Bill Self, who missed the entire Big 12 Tournament after a medical procedure earlier week, back on the sideline when it begins its NCAA Tournament title defense next week. Norm Roberts, who led the third-ranked Jayhawks to the championship game Saturday night, said that Self talked to his team before its 76-56 loss to seventh-ranked Texas and anticipates joining them for Selection Sunday. It remains unclear what caused the 60-year-old Self to visit the emergency room Wednesday night, nor what kind of procedure took place. But doctors at the University of Kansas Health System expect him to make a full recovery.

