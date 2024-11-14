Jayden Taylor scores 22 and NC State tops Coastal Carolina 82-70

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 22 points and NC State defeated Coastal Carolina 82-70. After leading by two at halftime, the Wolfpack scored the first 10 points of the second half, building a 45-33 lead. A layup by Noah Amenhauser had the Chanticleers within 62-51 midway through the half but NC State led by at least 10 points for the remainder of the game. The Wolfpack’s largest lead was 17 after back-to-back jumpers by Dontrez Styles, the second one coming with about three minutes remaining. In the first half, Taylor’s three-point play gave the Wolfpack a 29-21 lead with 3 1/2 minutes left but Coastal Carolina rallied with a 12-6 run to get within 35-33 at the break.

