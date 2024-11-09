Jayden Taylor, Ben Middlebrooks lead NC State in 81-72 victory over Presbyterian

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 19 points, Ben Middlebrooks added 16 and NC State defeated Presbyterian 81-72. Michael O’Connell had 11 points and eight assists and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield contributed 11 points and six rebounds for the Wolfpack. NC State outscored Presbyterian 10-4 in a key stretch midway through the second half, extending an eight-point lead to 65-51 with 9 1/2 minutes remaining. The Blue Hose closed to within 67-58 with 6 1/2 minutes to go before back-to-back fast-break dunks by Middlebrooks helped the Wolfpack extend the lead to 73-58. They led by double digits until Presbyterian’s Kory Mincy made two free throws for the final margin with 15 seconds left.

