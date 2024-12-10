Jayden Nunn scores 18 and Baylor hits first 10 shots in 88-57 victory over Abilene Christian

WACO, Texas (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 18 points and Baylor made its first 10 shots in an 88-57 victory over Abilene Christian. Nunn sank 7 of 12 shots — 4 for 4 from 3-point range — for the Bears (6-3), who improved to 4-0 at home. Norchad Omier scored 15 on 7-for-7 shooting and grabbed six rebounds for Baylor, which shot 59%. V.J. Edgecombe added 14 points, six boards and four steals. Josh Ojianwuna totaled 13 points and eight rebounds, while Langston Love scored 10 off the bench. Freshman Robert Wright III made his first start for the Bears and finished with eight points and four assists. Leonardo Bettiol led the Wildcats (6-4) with 16 points.

