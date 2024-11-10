Jayden Nunn scores 16, Norchad Omier has double-double as No. 8 Baylor beats No. 16 Arkansas 72-67

DALLAS (AP) — Jayden Nunn had 16 points while Norchad Omier had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds as eighth-ranked Baylor bounced back from a blowout season-opening loss to beat No. 16 Arkansas 72-67. The 1-1 Bears never trailed Saturday, five nights after their 101-63 loss to sixth-ranked Gonzaga. There were three ties, and Nunn hit go-ahead baskets each time. His 3-pointer with 15:46 left put Baylor ahead to stay. Adou Thiero had 24 points to lead Arkansas, while freshman Boogie Fland had 17. and seven assists. Thiero is among four transfers who came with new Razorbacks coach John Calipari from Kentucky.

