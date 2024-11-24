Jayden Maiava rallies Southern California to 19-13 victory over crosstown rival UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden Maiava passed for 221 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown to Ja’Kobi Lane midway through the fourth quarter, and Southern California rallied for a 19-13 victory over UCLA Saturday night at the Rose Bowl in the 94th edition of the Crosstown Showdown. Woody Marks rushed for 76 yards and Michael Lantz kicked four field goals as the Trojans became bowl eligible with the victory. It is the fifth straight year the road team has won in the series. The Trojans have won 19 of the last 26 meetings. Ethan Garbers was 20 of 29 for 265 yards for the Bruins. J.Michael Sturdivant had five receptions for 117 yards and T.J. Harden rushed for 98 yards.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.