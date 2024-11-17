Jayden Maiava passes for 3 TDs, runs for another in debut start to lead USC past Nebraska, 28-20

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California beat Nebraska 28-20 for its second win in six games. Jayden Maiava passed for 259 yards and three touchdowns in his first start for the Trojans. Woody Marks rushed for 146 yards for USC, and Maiava capped his eventful debut start by making a 2-yard TD run with 2:45 to play. Dylan Raiola passed for 191 yards and hit Emmett Johnson for a 29-yard TD pass, but Nebraska lost its fourth straight. Nebraska drove to the USC 14 with 5 seconds to play, but after a false start, Greedy Vance easily intercepted Raiola’s final pass into double coverage in the end zone.

