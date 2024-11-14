Jayden Maiava follows in his Polynesian heroes’ footsteps when he becomes USC’s starting quarterback

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jayden Maiava grew up watching Marcus Mariota win the Heisman Trophy and cheering while Tua Tagovailoa led Alabama to a national championship. Maiava naturally rooted for two fellow Hawaii-born quarterbacks, and he dreamed of following in their footsteps to the biggest stages in football. He’ll take the next step on that journey when he becomes the first Polynesian quarterback to start for Southern California as the Trojans host Nebraska. With four losses in their five games before last week’s bye, the Trojans are desperate to salvage something from their second straight wasted season under coach Lincoln Riley. That’s why Maiava is replacing Miller Moss.

