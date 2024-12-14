Jayden Epps leads the way with 27 points and Georgetown edges Syracuse 75-71 in 100th meeting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jayden Epps scored a season-high 27 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the game, and Georgetown defeated Syracuse 75-71. The 100th meeting between the two teams was a back-and-forth matchup with 16 lead changes and 11 ties. The Hoyas moved ahead for good at 70-69 on a layup by Epps with 3 1/2 minutes remaining. With 22 seconds left, Georgetown went up 74-69 on another layup by Epps. After Jaquan Carlos drew a foul and made both free throws to get Syracuse within three points, Georgetown’s Malik Mack hit one of two from the line for a four-point lead with 10 seconds left. Carlos missed with three seconds left and time ran out after Georgetown grabbed the rebound.

