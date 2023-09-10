Jayden Daniels throws for 5 TDs and 269 yards as No. 14 LSU routs Grambling

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes, all in the first half, leading No. 14 LSU in a 72-10 rout of Grambling on Saturday night. Bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Florida State a week earlier, LSU (1-1) scored touchdowns on its first 10 possessions and was led by Daniels’ career passing game. The senior quarterback went 18 for 24 for 269 yards. LSU’s 72-point performance was its highest scoring game since a seven overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2018. Grambling’s lone touchdown came on its first possession when Myles Crawley found JR Waters on a 13-yard scoring pass. Tanner Rinkler added a 24-yard field goal on the team’s second possession.

