Jayden Daniels throws for 5 TDs and 269 yards as No. 14 LSU routs Grambling

By DAVID FOLSE II The Associated Press
Grambling State quarterback Myles Crawley (7) throws during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Hinton]

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw a career-high five touchdown passes, all in the first half, leading No. 14 LSU in a 72-10 rout of Grambling on Saturday night. Bouncing back from a season-opening loss to Florida State a week earlier, LSU (1-1) scored touchdowns on its first 10 possessions and was led by Daniels’ career passing game. The senior quarterback went 18 for 24 for 269 yards. LSU’s 72-point performance was its highest scoring game since a seven overtime loss to Texas A&M in 2018. Grambling’s lone touchdown came on its first possession when Myles Crawley found JR Waters on a 13-yard scoring pass. Tanner Rinkler added a 24-yard field goal on the team’s second possession.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.