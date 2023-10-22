Jayden Daniels throws for 3 TDs, runs for another score as No. 19 LSU routs Army 62-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jayden Daniels threw for three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead No. 19 LSU to a 62-0 win over Army 62-0 on Saturday night. In only the second meeting between the schools, and first since 1920, LSU scored on six of its seven possessions in the first half. Daniels 11 of 15 for for 279 yards before giving way to back-up Garrett Nussmeier in the third quarter. Army freshman quarterback Champ Harris threw two interceptions and freshman running back Kanye Udoh had 108 yards on 21 carries.

