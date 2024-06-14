Jayden Daniels signs his rookie contract with the Washington Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels has signed his rookie contract with the Washington Commanders. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback out of LSU was the second pick in the NFL draft. As a result, the contract is worth $37.75 million for four years with a $24.3 million signing bonus and a fifth-year team option. Coach Dan Quinn has not named Daniels as the Commanders’ starting QB, instead saying training camp will be an open competition with veteran Marcus Mariota. But Daniels figures to win that competition and become Washington’s eighth Week 1 starter at the position in as many seasons.

