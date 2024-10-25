Jayden Daniels practices, will be a game-time decision for the Commanders against the Bears

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the Washington Commanders’ game against the Chicago Bears could go down to the wire because of his rib injury. Coach Dan Quinn said Daniels practiced Friday in a limited capacity and the team would see how the next 48 hours go before making a decision. Daniels did not take part in practice earlier in the week but has been in meetings since getting injured early in a blowout of Carolina last weekend. Journeyman Marcus Mariota would start if Daniels is unable to go.

