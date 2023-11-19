Jayden Daniels piles up over 500 total yards, powers No. 15 LSU past Georgia State 56-14

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Senior quarterback Jayden Daniels piled up 509 total yards, threw six touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as No. 15 LSU defeated Georgia State 56-14. Daniels continued to make his case for Heisman Trophy consideration, leading the Tigers (8-3, 5-2 SEC) on touchdown drives on all eight of his team’s possessions before being subbed out with under four minutes to go in the game. He completed 25 of 30 passes for 413 yards. He also rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries. Three LSU wideouts had over 100 yards receiving, led by junior Malik Nabers’ 140 yards on eight receptions and two scores.

