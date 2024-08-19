Jayden Daniels picked as starting QB for Washington Commanders

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders. Coach Dan Quinn declared Daniels the starter on Monday after two preseason games and a couple of joint practices. Daniels was 12 of 15 for 123 yards at the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. The No. 2 pick out of LSU was always expected to be Washington’s Week 1 QB. But Quinn did not want to make that decision before seeing how the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner would handle training camp. Daniels handled it as well as could be expected with help from veteran mentor Marcus Mariota. Quinn said Daniels hit all the targets put in front of him to earn this role. The Commanders open the regular season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

