Jayden Daniels looks the part as Washington’s starting QB as he prepares for his NFL debut

By STEPHEN WHYNO The Associated Press
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Jets Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in East Rutherford. N.J. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Pamela Smith]

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels looks every bit the part of being Washington’s starting quarterback as he prepares for his NFL debut. The No. 2 pick out of LSU showed again Thursday why coach Dan Quinn and the organization feel as if he is ready to play Week 1 as a rookie. Daniels asked Quinn to work with newly signed wide receiver Noah Brown after practice in an effort to get him up to speed quickly. The Commanders open the season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

