Jayden Daniels looks the part as Washington’s starting QB as he prepares for his NFL debut

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels looks every bit the part of being Washington’s starting quarterback as he prepares for his NFL debut. The No. 2 pick out of LSU showed again Thursday why coach Dan Quinn and the organization feel as if he is ready to play Week 1 as a rookie. Daniels asked Quinn to work with newly signed wide receiver Noah Brown after practice in an effort to get him up to speed quickly. The Commanders open the season Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay.

