Jayden Daniels listed as Commanders’ starting QB on their initial unofficial depth chart

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders’ first unofficial depth chart unsurprisingly lists rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as the starter going into the preseason opener this weekend at the New York Jets. Coach Dan Quinn said Tuesday the No. 2 pick and reigning Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU earned that right. Quinn already confirmed Daniels would play against the Jets, though it’s not clear exactly how much. The depth chart did include some surprises with 2023 first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes not starting at cornerback and other choices from the previous regime appearing in danger of not making the team.

