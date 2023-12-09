Jayden Daniels honored as top QB in college football, Payton Wilson named best defender

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels throws the ball during the first half of an NCAA football game against Mississippi on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Oxford, Miss. Daniels was selected as The Associated Press college football player of the year, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, the school's second winner in the past five seasons. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Vasha Hunt]

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels continued to collect postseason awards when the honors were handed out. Daniels, named The Associated Press player of the year on Thursday, won the Davey O’Brien Award as the top quarterback in college football. Payton Wilson of North Carolina State won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player. Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State won the Bilitnikoff Award as the top receiver, Graham Nicholson of Miami (Ohio) won the Lou Groza Award as the top kicker, and T’Vondre Sweat of Texas won the Outland Trophyas the outstanding interior lineman.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.