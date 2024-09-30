Jayden Daniels has Washington off to its first 3-1 start since 2011

Jayden Daniels had not yet turned 11 the last time Washington opened an NFL season 3-1. It was 2011, things went sideways on the way to a 5-11 finish and the result was the drafting of the organization’s previous great hope at quarterback, Robert Griffin III.

Daniels is bringing 2012 Griffin-like magic to the Commanders, completing 82.1% of his passes for the best four-game start to a season of any QB in league history and creating seven touchdowns in the process. But there are plenty of signs that this team and this Heisman Trophy-winning No. 2 pick have more staying power than some of the others that have brought the hype only to see it evaporate.

“It’s not any magic that’s going into this,” coach Dan Quinn said on a video call with reporters Monday, less than 24 hours after his team routed Arizona 42-14. “To think he would start like this, no, I don’t think anybody would’ve said that. But what I would say is that if you’re around him, you feel this work ethic and there’s no magic pixie dust that we’re throwing into him. It is absolutely grinding, working and a lot of confidence comes from that because he can enter the game knowing that he put the work in.”

Quinn notices Daniels doing video work into the night, and this past offseason the LSU product showing up to the team facility extra early for his own personal walkthroughs became part of the lore that preceded his debut. What has followed has been nothing short of spectacular, and Daniels has surged into a favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Veteran tight end Zach Ertz said it’s as though Daniels and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have been working together for several years.

“Him and Kliff are so in sync right now. They’re dialed in,” Ertz said. “But we can’t get too high. We probably have one of the best defenses coming into our stadium next Sunday with the Browns. It’s going to be a great game, and that’s all our focus now.”

Washington opened as a 3-point favorite on BetMGM Sportsbook, with Cleveland (1-3) coming off a loss to Las Vegas.

What’s working

The defense, which got gashed by Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener and struggled against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, allowed Kyler Murray and the Cardinals to gain just 296 yards. The Commanders forced three fumbles and recovered one.

After early concerns about communication miscues, this unit looks to be on the same page.

“More communication, you get to play even faster and absolutely cut it loose with no hesitation,” Quinn said. “The faster we play, the more aggressive we play, those are when some of the takeaways and the hits and things happen.”

What needs help

Quinn was not happy with several penalties called against his players, including a couple of flags for taunting. Even though he defended running back Jeremy McNichols’ celebration as an homage to Usain Bolt, and not a bow and arrow as the officials thought, expect the coaching staff to make post-whistle conduct a point of emphasis this week.

“If you don’t step on them right now, then those things fester, and so we’re not going to do that,” Quinn said.

Stock up

Even with Austin Ekeler out because of a concussion, the Commanders’ running game remains an area of strength, and it’s not just because of Brian Robinson Jr. Enter McNichols, a 28-year-old journeyman who mostly has been a special teams player.

All McNichols did was run eight times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

“It was a team deal,” McNichols said. “The offensive line was blocking their butts off. The tight ends (and) receivers out there made my job easier. I’m just out there to help my team win.”

Stock down

This is nit-picking during a three-game winning streak, but with no clear-cut No. 2 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin, each week there are fewer throws to go around for someone else. The latest in that run is Dyami Brown, who was targeted just once for four yards, but given Daniels’ ability to spread the ball around, the Browns game could be the polar opposite.

Injuries

Starting left guard Nick Allegretti exited with an ankle injury that Quinn said the team would monitor as the week goes on. Ekeler’s status moving forward is unclear after being concussed Week 3 at Cincinnati.

Key number

33 — The number of years since Washington scored 38 or more points in back-to-back games. That 1991 team went on to win the Super Bowl.

Next steps

Asked about how his players should handle this recent success, Quinn said he wants “no tickets to the roller coaster.” The biggest challenge now is handling the weight of expectations, with playoffs being talked about around the Commanders for the first time in several years.

