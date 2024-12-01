Jay Shah starts tenure as youngest International Cricket Council chair

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jay Shah started his tenure as the youngest International Cricket Council chair on Sunday with a looming decision on a venue for the Champions Trophy yet to be announced by the game’s governing body. Shah, 36, was elected unopposed as the ICC chair in August and takes over from Greg Barclay of New Zealand. Shah has previously served as chair of the ICC’s finance and commercial affairs committee and president of the Asian Cricket Council. He was also secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. There’s an impasse over Pakistan hosting the Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to start in February after the BCCI informed the ICC last month that its government has not allowed the cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the eight-team event.

