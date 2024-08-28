Jay Monahan preaches patience on PGA Tour getting investment deal with Saudi backers of LIV

ATLANTA (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan is preaching patience when it comes to an investment deal with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. He says the PGA Tour continues to discuss a deal but it’s complex and will take time. It’s a far cry from a year ago when he felt certain a deal would get done by the end of the year. So much has changed since then. That starts with a $1.5 billion investment from Strategic Sports Group. Monahan says the tour and Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia have the ability to bring back the best players. But it will take time.

