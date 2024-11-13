Jaxson Hayes sprains ankle in practice, leaving the Lakers thin at center behind Anthony Davis

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers backup center Jaxson Hayes has sprained his left ankle during practice, and he won’t play when they host the Memphis Grizzlies. Hayes will be reevaluated within two weeks. The 7-foot Hayes is averaging 6.3 points and 4.6 rebounds per game as the top backup for Anthony Davis. The only other player over 6-foot-9 on the Lakers’ roster is 7-foot newcomer Christian Koloko, who has played in only two games.

