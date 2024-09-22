Jaxson Dart throws 4 TD passes as No. 5 Ole Miss routs Georgia Southern 52-13

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw two touchdown passes in the opening nine minutes and finished with four as No. 5 Mississippi routed Georgia Southern 52-13. The Rebels raced to a 17-0 first-quarter lead, highlighted by Dart’s touchdown passes of 31 yards to Juice Wells and 23 yards to Jordan Watkins. Dart finished 22 of 31 passing for 382 yards as Ole Miss built a 24-7 halftime lead and was never threatened. Tre Harris had 11 receptions for 225 yards, including touchdowns of 70 and 36 yards. Ole Miss has blown past four nonconference opponents by a score of 240-22.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.