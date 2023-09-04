Jaxson Dart is Mississippi’s starting QB after strong camp and opener, coach Lane Kiffin says

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — There’s no doubt that Jaxson Dart is Mississippi’s starting quarterback now. Dart survived challenges from Oklahoma State transfer Spencer Sanders and LSU transfer Walker Howard in fall camp and turned in a strong opener in a 73-7 victory over Mercer. Coach Lane Kiffin confirmed Monday that Dart will start for the 22nd-ranked Rebels at No. 24 Tulane on Saturday. Dart, who was the returning starter, completed 18 of 23 passes for 334 yards and four touchdowns against Mercer. He also ran four times for 36 yards.

