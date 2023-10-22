Jaxson Dart has 246 yards of offense and 3 TDs, No. 13 Mississippi beats Auburn 28-21

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaxson Dart had 246 yards of offense and three touchdowns to help No. 13 Mississippi beat Auburn 28-21 on Saturday night. Dart led the Rebels (6-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) to touchdowns on their first two drives before plunging into the end zone from a yard out on the final play of the third quarter for a lead Ole Miss held onto. Quinshon Judkins added 124 yards rushing and a fourth-quarter touchdown run for the Rebels. Tre Harris had 102 yards receiving. Auburn dropped to 3-4 overall and 0-4 in the SEC.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.