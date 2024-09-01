Jaxson Dart accounts for 6 first-half TDs, No. 6 Mississippi routs Furman 76-0

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaxson Dart threw five touchdown passes and ran for a score in leading eight consecutive first-half scoring drives, helping No. 6 Mississippi overpower Furman 76-0 on Saturday night. Dart opened the scoring with a 15-yard run and the Rebels raced to a 52-0 halftime lead in the opener for both teams. Dart was 22 of 27 for 418 yards in the first half before yielding to Austin Simmons, who added a touchdown pass in the third quarter. Tre Harris had eight receptions for 179 yards and two TDs. The Rebels finished with 772 yards of total offense, 502 in the first half.

