Jaxon Willits hits a 2-run HR, Oklahoma survives 7 errors to beat Kansas 7-5 at Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jaxon Willits hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fifth inning, Scott Mudler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and No. 1 seed Oklahoma survived its seven errors to beat Kansas 7-5 to advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma (36-18) plays against the winner between the seventh-seeded Jayhawks and No. 9 seed TCU earlier in the day. Kendall Pettis doubled down the line in left to lead off the bottom of the fourth and then scored on a single by Mudler to cut Oklahoma’s deficit to a run. After back-to-back strikeouts, Willits hit a deep shot to right field that made it 5-4 and the Sooners led the rest of the way. Lenny Ashby went 2 for 3 with two doubles for Kansas (30-22).

