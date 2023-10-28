Jawhar Jordan, No. 18 Louisville’s defense dominate in 23-0 win over Riley Leonard, No. 20 Duke

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jawhar Jordan ran for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 18 Louisville to a 23-0 victory over No. 20 Duke. After seeing limited action in Louisville’s last game two weeks ago at Pittsburgh due to a hamstring injury, Jordan helped the Cardinals rebound from that loss with another impressive performance. The redshirt junior racked up 106 yards in the first half and scored twice in the first quarter. Duke quarterback Riley Leonard also returned to action Saturday after reaggravating an ankle injury in the second half of last Saturday’s loss at Florida State. The junior completed 9 of 23 passes for 121 and ran for 13 yards.

